Coronavirus Updates

Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Kentucky

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update: 4:17 p.m. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports 23 new deaths and 1,781 new COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Yesterday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided a detailed explanation on when people of specific demographics will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The planned vaccination phases are:

  • Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel
  • Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age >= 70, K-12 school personnel
  • Phase 1c: Kentuckians age >= 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers
  • Phase 2: Age >= 40
  • Phase 3: Age >= 16
  • Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18% of Kentucky’s population)

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4,  Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases today: 2,319
  • New deaths today: 26
  • Positivity rate: 11.2%
  • Total deaths: 2,749
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,737
  • Currently in ICU: 456
  • Currently on ventilator: 216

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS