Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update: 4:17 p.m. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports 23 new deaths and 1,781 new COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Yesterday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided a detailed explanation on when people of specific demographics will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The planned vaccination phases are:

Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age >= 70, K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c: Kentuckians age >= 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers

Phase 2: Age >= 40

Phase 3: Age >= 16

Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18% of Kentucky’s population)

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,319

New deaths today: 26

Positivity rate: 11.2%

Total deaths: 2,749

Currently hospitalized: 1,737

Currently in ICU: 456

Currently on ventilator: 216