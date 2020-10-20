Beshear gives COVID-19 update to Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Beshear is continuing to conduct news conferences remotely as he and his family self-quarantine in the Governor’s Mansion after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 on Oct. 10 by a member of the Governor’s security detail.

Yesterday, Beshear confirmed nine people who have died due to complications related to COVID-19. These deaths include an 82-year-old man from Franklin County, a 73-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 58-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 73-year-old man from Marshall County, an 83-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 85-year-old man from Owen County, a 70-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man, both from Todd County, and a 72-year-old man from Wayne County. The

647 new coronavirus cases were also confirmed in Kentucky, making the state’s new total to 88,247. 81 of the newly reported cases were from children up through age 18, of which 18 were 5 and under. The youngest was just 4 months old. The positivity rate was 4.97%, and at least 17,229 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

