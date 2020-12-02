Coronavirus Updates

Beshear gives COVID-19 update to Bluegrass State

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during one of his daily COVID-19 press briefings, Oct. 30, 2020

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Yesterday, the governor announced the state’s worst ever COVID-19 report. Beshear confirmed 35 deaths, 4,151 new cases, and a positivity rate of 9.59%.

There are 1,777 people currently hospitalizations in the Bluegrass State, with 441 people in the ICU and 241 people on ventilators.

