Beshear gives COVID-19 update to Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Yesterday, Beshear reported a total of 1,218 deaths, 74,194 total positive COVID-19 cases, of which 64,350 are confirmed cases, and 9,844 are probable. The positivity rate was 4.29%.

He also reported 12,751 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

During his press briefing yesterday, Beshear announced extending the mask mandate in Kentucky additional 30 days after the state recorded its highest total of daily and weekly COVID-19 cases over this last weekend. The original mandate was issued on July 10.

Beshear has also issued a proclamation recognizing October as Manufacturing Month in Kentucky. The governor said Kentucky’s manufacturing base far outstrips the national average, with 13% of the commonwealth’s workforce employed in manufacturing versus 8.5% nationally. Kentucky has approximately 4,500 manufacturing facilities, from Fortune 500 companies to mom-and-pop operations.

Beshear announced $3 million in federal grant money that will enhance the safety and preparedness that will be awarded to 25 communities across the Bluegrass State. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s State Homeland Security Grant Program, which helps local governments used to prepare for acts of terrorism.

