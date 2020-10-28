Beshear gives COVID-19 update to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving his daily COVID-19 briefing today at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

As of yesterday, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, Beshear confirmed 1,786 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths in the Bluegrass State. The governor said it’s was the worst Tuesday in terms of cases reported.

Beshear also says Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton, Hardin and Pike counties have the most positive cases and are considered red counties on the official state COVID-19 website.

“If you’re in a red county, anything you don’t need to do, don’t. Stay home as much as possible,” Beshear said during his briefing Tuesday.

