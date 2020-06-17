Beshear announces transition to State-Based Exchange insurance system

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state government’s intentions to transition its insurance program to a State-Based Exchange beginning Jan 1, 2022.

He said state taxpayers will save anywhere from $2.8-3.8 million in fees paid to the federal government the first year and $7.8-8.8 million each year in the future. This will help lower premiums for Kentucky residents, he said.

Beshear confirmed 170 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 12,995. At least 3,444 Kentuckians have recovered.

He also confirmed six new deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 518.

