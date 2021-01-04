Beshear gives first COVID-19 update in New Year

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update 4:13 p.m. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports Monday to be the highest number of COVID-19 numbers.
Beshear reports 2,319 cases of COVID-19, including 1,737 current hospitalizations, 456 people in the ICU and 216 people on a ventilator. There are 279,143 total cases in the Bluegrass State.
The positivity rate is 11.02%.
The governor also confirmed 26 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death total to 2,749 in Kentucky.
Beshear says 60,414 of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the commonwealth.
Earlier today, five former governors and their spouses received the COVID-19 vaccination in the Capitol Rotunda to emphasize the bipartisan support for the safe and effective vaccines and urge fellow Kentuckians to take the vaccine.
Former governors who have been vaccinated:
- Julian Carroll, 1974 – 1979
- John Y. Brown Jr., 1979 – 1983
- Martha Layne Collins, 1983 – 1987
- Paul E. Patton, 1995 – 2003
- Ernie Fletcher, 2003 – 2007
- Steven L. Beshear, 2007 – 2015
