Beshear gives first COVID-19 update in New Year

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update 4:13 p.m. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports Monday to be the highest number of COVID-19 numbers.

Beshear reports 2,319 cases of COVID-19, including 1,737 current hospitalizations, 456 people in the ICU and 216 people on a ventilator. There are 279,143 total cases in the Bluegrass State.

The positivity rate is 11.02%.

The governor also confirmed 26 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death total to 2,749 in Kentucky.

Beshear says 60,414 of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the commonwealth.

KY COVID-19 vaccine phases update on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is holding his first semi-daily COVID-19 briefing of the New Year on Monday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m.

Earlier today, five former governors and their spouses received the COVID-19 vaccination in the Capitol Rotunda to emphasize the bipartisan support for the safe and effective vaccines and urge fellow Kentuckians to take the vaccine.

Former governors who have been vaccinated:

Julian Carroll, 1974 – 1979

John Y. Brown Jr., 1979 – 1983

Martha Layne Collins, 1983 – 1987

Paul E. Patton, 1995 – 2003

Ernie Fletcher, 2003 – 2007

Steven L. Beshear, 2007 – 2015

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2021

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)