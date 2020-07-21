Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a daily COVID-19 briefing at approximately 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 21. You can watch it live here.

Yesterday, yhe governor issued a travel advisory requesting those traveling to areas where the state positivity rate is above 15% to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Beshear also confirmed 258 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the state to a total of 23,414 cases and 671 deaths. He says 542 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 114 in the ICU. The number of new cases today also includes eight additional children under five-years-old.

The governor also says 533,453 people have been tested across the state and 6,876 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The state’s current positivity rate is 4.52%.

