Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a daily COVID-19 briefing at approximately 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 22. You can watch it live here.

Yesterday, Beshear reported the second-highest number of cases in a single day.

“Here in Kentucky, our surge continues as well,” he says. “Today we are reporting our second-highest daily total of 674 new cases. That’s not good news. We have got to be committed to doing better, and I do see a lot of that out there. We’ve got to make sure we are not one of these other states where their cases are exploding. We still have time to act. But we have got to know that we are on that trajectory, we are on that path, without everybody doing the right thing.”

