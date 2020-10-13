Beshear gives latest about COVID-19 to Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Yesterday, Beshear conducted Monday’s news conference remotely as he and his family quarantine in the Governor’s Mansion after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon through a member of the Governor’s security detail. So far, Beshear and his family have tested negative for COVID-19.

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 12, Beshear confirms three additional deaths, raising the total to 1,255 Kentuckians lost to the virus. The deaths were of a 79-year-old man from Boyd County; a 67-year-old woman from Fayette County; and a 61-year-old man from Grayson County.

Beshear also states 643 new cases have been reported, raising the total to 80,930 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. 94 of the newly reported cases were from children up to age 18, of which 18 were age 5 and under. The youngest was just 4 months old.

