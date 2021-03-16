Beshear gives update after passing COVID-19 milestones

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

On Monday, March 15, Beshear said 99.7% of all first vaccine doses sent to Kentucky had been administered.

Over the past week, more than 142,000 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We believe that we are going to hit the president’s goal that every adult in Kentucky and across America who wants their shot of hope will be able to get it by the end of May,” said Beshear. “We’ve had nine straight weeks of declining cases and if we continue to see this trend, we can relax some of the restrictions even more. But we need to be careful and make sure we bring everybody to the finish line.”

Kentucky have also administered more than 1 million vaccines in the state.

Another milestone the state passed was more than 5,000 total deaths were recorded since the pandemic started over a year ago.

Yesterday, Beshear reported 23 new deaths, 396 new cases and a positivity rate under 4%.

