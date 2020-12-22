Beshear gives update after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a statewide update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, hours after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, Beshear announced several long-term care facilities in the Bluegrass State have begun administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, Dec. 21, Kentucky has a total of 244,297 COVID-19 cases and reported 2,412 deaths.

Kentucky COVID-19 stats as of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)