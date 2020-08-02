Beshear: Kentucky may have reached a COVID-plateau

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Bluegrass State may have reached a plateau in the fight against the coronavirus.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 31,185 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 463 of which were newly reported Sunday. Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”

Beshear also reported two new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 742 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday includes a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“I’m cautiously optimistic we have blunted our steep COVID-19 escalation with the mask requirement, restriction of gatherings to 10 or fewer people, bar closings and restaurant capacity restrictions. This is a prolonged challenge, though,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

