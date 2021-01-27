Coronavirus Updates

Beshear: Kentucky reports 2 cases of COVID-19 variant

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has confirmed its first two cases of a new and more aggressive strain of the coronavirus first seen in the United Kingdom.

The governor said Tuesday that the new variant of COVID-19 was expected eventually in Kentucky. Beshear didn’t offer details about the two cases.

He says the state’s public health commissioner will discuss the development Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the governor welcomed the announcement that Kentucky will receive larger supplies of COVID-19 vaccines along with other states. Beshear calls it “a great start.” He has been increasingly frustrated with the pace of vaccine shipments.

