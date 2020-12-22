Beshear, other heads of KY government to be given COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky’s government leaders will be given the COVID-19 vaccine at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda.

Those included in receiving the vaccine include Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Commissioner of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack.

View the entire vaccination briefing: