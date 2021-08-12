Beshear: ‘Our ICU is full. If you want to help us out, go get vaccinated’

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updated the commonwealth on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky on Thursday.

Beshear started his Team Kentucky press conference by allowing several Kentucky healthcare professionals to speak about their individual experiences treating people with the disease in area hospitals.

After the healthcare workers spoke, Governor Beshear’s message was stern and simple. “Our ICU is full. If you want to help us out, go get vaccinated, he said. “Cases continue to rise. We expect this week to have more cases than we did last week. Having nearly 3,000 cases yesterday. I suspect we’ll probably surpass that today. It’s something we never thought we would see again in this pandemic.”

At only part of the way through the week, the numbers in Kentucky are looking even worse than they were the week before.

During the week of June 28 through July 4, Kentucky had just 1,135 new cases. Governor Beshear said that Kentucky had twice as many new cases on Wednesday. 13,903 cases were reported during the week of August 2 through August 8.

As of August 11, 1,327 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, 363 are in the ICU, and 169 are on ventilators.

Kentucky has had 505,632 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 7,408 deaths from the virus.

“It’s real,” said Beshear. “If you are not vaccinated, it’s coming for you.”