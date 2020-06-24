Beshear holds 4 p.m. press briefing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state officials reached a settlement yesterday that will send $383 million to Kentucky’s rural hospitals.
He said they were able to settle an ongoing lawsuit to benefit hospitals at a time when state hospitals needs it the most.
This is good news for institutions that have worked hard throughout the pandemic, he said.
Today, Beshear confirmed 229 new COVID-19 cases. Although the number continues to change each day, he says the state is still plateaued. He also confirmed one new death, bringing the state’s total to 538.
However, at least 3,706 have recovered from the coronavirus.
