Beshear reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 2,800 cases in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,803 new cases in the Bluegrass State.

Beshear confirms the deaths of two men, ages 70 and 80, from Caldwell County, an 87-year-old woman from Fulton County, a 60-year-old woman from Hopkins County, a 61-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from McCracken County, an 88-year-old man from McLean County, and four women, ages 61, 83, 93 and 93, from Warren County.

Kentucky has lost 1,896 people since the pandemic began.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, Kentucky has a total of 176,925 total COVID-19 cases, with 146,693 confirmed cases and 30,232 probable cases. Of these cases, 1,709 people are currently hospitalized, with 407 in the intensive care unit and 218 people on ventilators.

Kentucky is experiencing a positivity rate of 9.24%, with Jefferson, Fayette, Daviess, Hardin and Boone counties reporting the most positive cases today.