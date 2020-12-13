Beshear reports 15 COVID-19 deaths, 2,454 new cases as vaccines arrive in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians should remain vigilant for COVID-19 even as the first of the vaccines arrived in the Bluegrass State earlier today.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, the governor reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,454 new cases in the state.
Beshear confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old woman from Bell County, two women, ages 65 and 58, from Boone County, an 84-year-old man from Caldwell County, two women, ages 65 and 74, from Daviess County, an 82-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Hopkins County, an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County, an 85-year-old man from Kenton County, a 58-year-old woman from Lawrence County, a 56-year-old man from Oldham County, two women, ages 89 and 50, from Pulaski County and a 76-year-old man from Taylor County.
Kentucky has lost 2,207 lives since the start of the pandemic.
The commonwealth has 223,104 total COVID-19 cases, including 182,563 confirmed cases and 40,541 probable cases. The positivity rate in Kentucky is 8.52%.
Among the COVID-19 cases, 1,712 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 434 people in the ICU and 224 people on ventilators.
