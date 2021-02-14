Coronavirus Updates

Beshear reports 5th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases

by: Ashley Haycraft

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports it’s fifth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Beshear says state health officials confirm 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

According to the Team Kentucky website, Kentucky has reported a total of 388,798 COVID-19 cases and 4,282 deaths.

COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 14, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

Kentucky’s positivity rate also hit its lowest point since early November, falling to 6.78%. The governor says this is a leading indicator of Kentucky is doing better.

45,880 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

