Beshear reports 5th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports it’s fifth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, Beshear says state health officials confirm 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.
According to the Team Kentucky website, Kentucky has reported a total of 388,798 COVID-19 cases and 4,282 deaths.
Kentucky’s positivity rate also hit its lowest point since early November, falling to 6.78%. The governor says this is a leading indicator of Kentucky is doing better.
45,880 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
