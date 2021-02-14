Beshear reports 5th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports it’s fifth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Beshear says state health officials confirm 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

Gov. Beshear reported the fifth straight week of declining cases in the commonwealth, with 1,710 #COVID19 cases announced Sunday. The Governor urged Kentuckians to prepare for more snow and ice, with a live update scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. EST. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh pic.twitter.com/Iq7OowgVUB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 14, 2021

According to the Team Kentucky website, Kentucky has reported a total of 388,798 COVID-19 cases and 4,282 deaths.

COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 14, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

Kentucky’s positivity rate also hit its lowest point since early November, falling to 6.78%. The governor says this is a leading indicator of Kentucky is doing better.

45,880 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.