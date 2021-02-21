Beshear reports 6th week of declining COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting six straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases reported in the Bluegrass State.

As of Sunday, Feb. 21, Beshear reported 979 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths. 902 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 248 in the intensive care unit and 148 patients on ventilators.

Kentucky has reported 396,997 total cases and 4,447 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Today’s positivity rate is 6.72%.

According to the Team Kentucky website, 46,753 people have recovered from COVID-19.