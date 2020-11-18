UPDATE: Beshear gives restrictions to restaurants, bars, indoor-venues and schools

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update 4:23 p.m. — Today Gov. Beshear has announced new restrictions in the Bluegrass State.

Restrictions include:

Indoor gathers being limited to current house households plus one other household, or eight people or less.

Indoor venues or event spaces or theatres cannot hold 25 people per room. This also includes events such as funerals and weddings.

Restaurants and Bars will close indoor dining but delivery and to-go meals are still available. Outdoor services are also still available.

All public and private schools (K – 12) will cease in-person instruction beginning Monday, Nov. 23. Middle and High Schools will remain in remote instruction until Jan. 4, 2021.

A $40 Million fund has been launched to assist restaurants and bars impacted by the restrictions. Entries that qualify will receive up to 10,000 for various costs.

Elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone and the school follows all healthy at school guidance.

Today’s COVID-19 numbers include 15 new deaths, including the death of a 15-year-old girl from Ballard County. This brings the total to 1,712 deaths in the commonwealth.

Beshear also recorded today’s fourth highest COVID-19 cases record. There are 2,753 new cases; the last total is 144,753, with 119,662 confirmed and 25,091 probable cases.

The positivity rate is 9.13%

25,058 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

