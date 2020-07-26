Beshear to take additional steps in Kentucky’s COVID fight

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he will announce new steps the state government plans to take to help stop what he described as the escalation of COVID-19 cases in The Bluegrass State.

“I want you to know that the White House and Kentucky state government are in complete agreement that the escalation of cases is going to require us to take some new steps,” Beshear said. “We’re going to announce those steps tomorrow and we’ll talk through the what and the why behind each one.”

Beshear confirmed 316 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 27,079. Eight new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Kentucky is in that spot now where if we don’t act, we will look a lot like states in the South that are facing devastating consequences,” Beshear said. “Thankfully today’s numbers are lower than what we’ve seen recently, but we know less testing comes in on Sundays.”

Beshear also reported four new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 700 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday include a 70-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 37-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 76-year-old man from Ohio County.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.