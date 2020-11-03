Beshear updates Bluegrass State about current pandemic status

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

During his press briefing yesterday, Beshear confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths, 1,032 new cases, and a positivity rate of 6.25% in Kentucky. The governor also confirmed Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and McCracken counties as having the most positive cases that day.

Beshear also announced he designated $15 million in CARES funding for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund to assist on the poverty line who suffered financially due to the pandemic. The fund is covering up to $500 for past-due utility, water or wastewater bills, along with pay up to $200 for past-due electric or natural gas bills twice for selected households.

Applicants for the fund will need these documents:

Current utility bill.

Proof of arrearage, payment plan or disconnect notice for utilities.

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household’s income from last month.

To contact your local Community Action Agency, please call (800)-456-3452 or visit www.capky.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.