Beshear urges Kentuckians not to wait for the J&J vaccine

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced in his COVID-19 press briefing that 16,000 vaccine appointments would be available next week.

He urged Kentuckians to sign up for whichever vaccine was available to them in order to stay ahead of the spread of the various COVID-19 variants that have been found all over the country.

Beshear said not to wait for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the commonwealth would not receive nearly as many doses of J&J as they previously expected. He went on to say, “If Kentuckians wait for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we may not win the race against the variants.”

Below is information about next week’s vaccine appointment locations.

LOUISVILLE: U of L Health Cardinal Stadium—visit UofLHealth.org or call 502-681-1435

BOWLING GREEN: Kroger Health at Greenwood Mall—visit Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine

LEXINGTON: Kroger Health at the Kentucky Horse Park—visit Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine

CORBIN: Baptist Health Corbin—visit ScheduleYourVaccine.com or call 606-526-4990

CHRISTIAN COUNTY: Christian County Health Department—visit ChristianCountyhd.com

PIKEVILLE: Pikeville Medical Center—visit pmcvaccine.com