Bluegrass State records new COVID cases, deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on confirmed 183 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 13,630.

“It’s another beautiful weekend, and I know we’re all wishing for a faster return to normal,” Beshear said. “But in this test of our lifetimes, we’ve stepped up to make changes that protect each other, and that has made an enormous difference.”

Beshear also confirmed two new deaths, bringing the total to 524.

The deaths reported include a 91-year-old woman from Hopkins County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”

At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

