Boyd County, KY confirms third COVID-19 related death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – County officials confirmed another COVID-19 related death occurred in Boyd County. The county’s third death was a 68-year-old female.

“We are sad to report that Boyd County has had another death related to COVID-19,” a statement sent to 13 News says. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends.”

Officials also confirm two new cases, bringing the county’s total to 30.

The new cases include a 41-year-old male in home isolation and a 58-year-old female in home isolation.

They have performed 822 tests thus far. To date, 14 county residents have recovered from the virus.

“Ashland-Boyd County Health Department continues to work on case contacts of positive cases,” the statement says. “Monitoring of contacts for symptoms and individuals with positive results continues through the isolation period. Should a contact of a positive case become symptomatic COVID19 testing will be initiated.”

