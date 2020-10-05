Boyd County reports 12th COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY, (WOWK) – County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19 in Boyd County.
Boyd County Emergency officials confirm the death of a 69-year-old man. This marks the county’s 12th death related to COVID-19.
BCEMA officials are also reporting three additional COVID-19 cases in the county.
As of Oct. 5, Officials in Boyd County have reported 40 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the month.
- Oct. 1: 13 cases
- Oct. 2: 16 cases
- Oct. 3: 4 cases
- Oct. 4: 4 cases
- Oct. 5: 3 cases
Boyd County has now reported 535 total cases, with 403 people who have recovered from COVID-19.
