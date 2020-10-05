Boyd County reports 12th COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOYD COUNTY, KY, (WOWK) – County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19 in Boyd County.

Boyd County Emergency officials confirm the death of a 69-year-old man. This marks the county’s 12th death related to COVID-19.

BCEMA officials are also reporting three additional COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of Oct. 5, Officials in Boyd County have reported 40 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the month.

Oct. 1: 13 cases

13 cases Oct. 2: 16 cases

16 cases Oct. 3 : 4 cases

: 4 cases Oct. 4: 4 cases

4 cases Oct. 5: 3 cases

Boyd County has now reported 535 total cases, with 403 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

