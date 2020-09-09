Boyd County reports fifth COVID-19 death

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – County health officials have reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Boyd County Emergency Operations Center Officials have confirmed the death of a 91-year-old man.
Boyd County officials are also reporting 16 new positive COVID-19 cases. This brings the county to a total of 327 total positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
The latest positive cases in Boyd County include:
- 70-year-old male
- 16-year-old male
- 8-year-old male
- 46-year-old male
- 21-year-old female
- 75-year-old male
- 17-year-old male
- 8-month-old male
- 64-year-old female
- 59-year-old male
- 70-year-old female
- 41-year-old female,
- 24-year-old female,
- 33-year-old male
- 71-year-old male
- 29-year-old female
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.