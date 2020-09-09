Boyd County reports fifth COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – County health officials have reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Boyd County Emergency Operations Center Officials have confirmed the death of a 91-year-old man.

Boyd County officials are also reporting 16 new positive COVID-19 cases. This brings the county to a total of 327 total positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The latest positive cases in Boyd County include:

70-year-old male

16-year-old male

8-year-old male

46-year-old male

21-year-old female

75-year-old male

17-year-old male

8-month-old male

64-year-old female

59-year-old male

70-year-old female

41-year-old female,

24-year-old female,

33-year-old male

71-year-old male

29-year-old female

