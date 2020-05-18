Coronavirus in Kentucky: 5 p.m. update scheduled from Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will provide an update on COVID-19 in The Bluegrass State at 5 p.m. You can watch it live here.
Today’s update will include state guidelines for the re-opening of restaurants and retail.
“The health of our people and the future of our economy depend on us doing the right thing,” Beshear says.
