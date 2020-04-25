Coronavirus in Kentucky: Ashland shuts down recycling center

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Recycling in Ashland could be difficult with one of the only recycling centers shutting down.

The recycling center, a popular and convenient location for residents along the riverfront, has been operating for a little more than a year now. Due to the pandemic’s financial impact, the city is having to make cuts and the recycling center is one of them.

Recently we made the decision to suspend operations at the recycling center due to constraints on our budget. Mike Graese, City Manager

The recycling center costs the center roughly $30,000 a year to operate. The center was only open four days a week and required a seasonal attendant with an annual salary of $10,000 to check in visitors. $20,000 goes towards emptying the bins each year.



The recycling center will close due to the financial impact of COVID-19. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News.

With the recycling center closing, the city will be able to place the funds, previously used to keep the center running, into the city budget. Some residents are not pleased with the decision and feel that the center should remain open.

We’re not real happy about it. We’ll have to look around and see if we can find any place else to do our recycling now… If we don’t find someplace else to recycle it, we may just have to put some into the trash. Paul Delaney, Ashland resident

The recycling will still be accepted at the Boyd County Landfill. The recycling center will shut down this Saturday at 4 p.m. and will be closed for several months. According to City Manager Mike Graese, the official re-opening date has not been set.