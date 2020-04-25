Live Now
Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear confirms 1,501 have recovered from COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 171 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 3,905. He also confirmed 1,501 residents have recovered from the virus.

Beshear says The Bluegrass State also has suffered five new deaths related to the coronavirus.

