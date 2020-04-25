Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear confirms 1,501 have recovered from COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 171 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 3,905. He also confirmed 1,501 residents have recovered from the virus.

Beshear says The Bluegrass State also has suffered five new deaths related to the coronavirus.

will give his daily COVID-19 update for The Bluegrass State at 5 p.m. You can watch it live here.

