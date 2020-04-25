FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 171 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 3,905. He also confirmed 1,501 residents have recovered from the virus.
Beshear says The Bluegrass State also has suffered five new deaths related to the coronavirus.
will give his daily COVID-19 update for The Bluegrass State at 5 p.m. You can watch it live here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Nintendo reveals breach of 160k accounts
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirms 33rd COVID-19 related death
- UPDATE: Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County confirms 155 COVID-19 cases, four deaths
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear confirms 1,501 have recovered from COVID-19
- Stoop show: Brooklyn accordionist entertains neighbors
- FDA approves new drug for certain breast cancer
- 2020 NFL Draft: WVU Football Has Pair of Players Drafted Back-to-Back
- Tampa mayor lightheartedly apologizes to NFL’s Tom Brady
- Willie Nelson signed masks will be auctioned off Saturday to make more for those in need
- Hospital celebrates 1,000th virus recovery