Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear gives daily update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a 10-year-old Kentuckian is currently on a ventilator fighting the coronavirus.

Dr. Steven Stack says medical officials are now seeing a new syndrome in children fighting the virus. Some children develop an overactive immune system, leading to other issues, including respiratory and gastrointestinal issues. This can lead to serious health conditions, he says.

Parents can help their child avoid these issues, Stack says, by following the 10 steps for staying healthy at home.

Beshear confirmed 141 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 105 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 6,677.

Sunday also saw three new deaths related to the coronavirus. For Monday, he confirmed four additional deaths. This brings the state’s total to 311.

A total of 2,335 Kentuckians have recovered.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories