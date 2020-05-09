Coronavirus in Kentucky: Number recovered tops 2,300

FILE – In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., about the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, May 8, 2020, a federal court halted Beshear’s temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services, clearing the way for Sunday church services. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked houses of worship in The Bluegrass State to take their time when deciding when to begin in-person services again.

Guidelines on how to prepare have been posted at ky.covid.com. Beshear says he encourages everyone to review them before making a decision. It’s more than just about social distancing, he says. The entire church must be cleaned and only family units should be together at any time.

“All I’m saying is be careful,” he says. “Make sure you’re doing it right.”

Beshear confirmed 158 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,440. Six new deaths related to the virus has also been confirmed.

The number of Kentucky residents who have recovered from the virus is now at 2,308.

