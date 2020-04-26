Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear says 11 testing locations will be open this week

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 202 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 4,074. A total of 1,511 Kentuckians have recovered.

Today, he confirmed three new deaths related to the virus. He asks for bells throughout the state to be rung at 10 a.m., tomorrow to honor those The Bluegrass State has lost.

He says the state will have 11 testing locations open next week. More information can be found here.

Phase 1 of the state’s healthcare re-opening begins tomorrow. Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Department of Public Health says tomorrow certain healthcare services will re-open including hospital outpatient settings, healthcare clinics and medical offices, physical therapy settings and chiropractic offices, optometrists and dental offices with enhanced aerosol protections.

During this re-open, Stack says he still encourages residents to use telehealth services.

Visitors will still be limited except in special circumstances including end-of-life cases and those involving a minor.

Traditional waiting areas will be eliminated and social distancing must still be followed.

All employees must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.

The entire area must be sanitized regularly and workers must practice proper hygiene procedures.

Masks must be work by all employees.

Special considerations must be made for “high-touch” clinical settings.

Stack says any medical offices that are not ready to re-open can remain closed until ready.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories