FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the testing at Green River Correctional Complex is complete and the numbers came in lower than previously announced.
In total, 339 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, he says. Of the 50 staff members who also tested positive, 17 have recovered and returned to work.
Throughout The Bluegrass State, a total of 5,934 residents have tested positive, with Beshear confirming 159 new cases today. He also confirmed eight new COVID-19 related deaths.
However, 2,125 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
New testing sites will open next week in locations including Corbin, Lexington and Elizabethtown. More information on drive-through testing facilities can be found here.
Kentucky’s primary election will be held June 23. Beshear says the state government currently discusses the best way to hold the election to keep everyone, including all poll workers, safe.
Beshear says he encourages all Kentucky residents to register to vote.
“It’s your civic duty,” he says.
The deadline is May 26. More info can be found here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Minuteman Press offering free advertising through Bounce Back USA website
- Mingo County pharmacy to pay civil monetary penalties to resolve alleged Controlled Substance Act violations
- Outer Banks lifting visitor restrictions on May 16
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises and new cases confirmed in the Mountain State
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County shows increase in confirmed cases
- Why are some planes crowded even with air travel down?
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear confirms over 2k Kentuckians have recovered
- West Virginia American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation has announced nearly $40,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts
- Traffic fatalities decrease in 2019
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg resting comfortably after nonsurgical treatment for benign gallbladder condition