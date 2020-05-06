Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear confirms over 2k Kentuckians have recovered

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the testing at Green River Correctional Complex is complete and the numbers came in lower than previously announced.

In total, 339 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, he says. Of the 50 staff members who also tested positive, 17 have recovered and returned to work.

Throughout The Bluegrass State, a total of 5,934 residents have tested positive, with Beshear confirming 159 new cases today. He also confirmed eight new COVID-19 related deaths.

However, 2,125 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

New testing sites will open next week in locations including Corbin, Lexington and Elizabethtown. More information on drive-through testing facilities can be found here.

Kentucky’s primary election will be held June 23. Beshear says the state government currently discusses the best way to hold the election to keep everyone, including all poll workers, safe.

Beshear says he encourages all Kentucky residents to register to vote.

“It’s your civic duty,” he says.

The deadline is May 26. More info can be found here.

