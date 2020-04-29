Coronavirus in Kentucky: Gov. Andy Beshear to give daily COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is confirming 230 new cases and 12 additional deaths in Kentucky for a total of 4,375 cases and 224 confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19 related death. He says some of these new cases could have come in over the weekend as some labs do not report during the weekend. Beshear asks people across the state to light their homes green, the color of compassion and renewal, in memory of those who have died from the virus.

The governor also says 1,617 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness and 52,411 tests have been conducted throughout the state. He says the state now has 13 drive-thru testing locations.