Coronavirus in Kentucky: Healthcare re-opening phases released

In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one probably new case, bringing the official state to 4,146. He also announced five new deaths related to the virus.

Also, 1,521 Kentuckians have recovered.

He says he believes the state is plateauing and, hopefully, will see a decline soon.

In providing an update to the state’s unemployment claims, Beshear says 150,000 claims were processed last evening, sending about $174 million out to Kentucky residents. Of those, about 70,000 outstanding claims from March were processed. This leaves about 30,000 claims from March Beshear says will be processed this week.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, provided more information on Phase 1 of the state’s healthcare re-opening today. He says the entire rule for healthcare providers can be viewed at govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

He says all re-opening can be stopped in the case of a COVID-19 surge. Those healthcare providers who do not have the supplies and resources to follow the state guidelines should not re-open, Stack says.

He says residents who can still seek telehealth care should continue to do so.

Those who seek in-person care should be screened for COVID-19 upon entry. Providers must rework waiting areas to follow social distancing guidelines and employees must wear masks.

The facility should continue to be sanitized and sanitizer should also be available. Visitors should be limited.

Phase 2 will begin Wednesday, May 6. It will re-open outpatient and ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures.

Phase 3 will begin May 13 and will allow non-emergencies and non-urgent surgery and procedures to resume at 50% of pre-shutdown volume.

On May 27, Phase 4 will begin and will allow hospitals to determine volume for non-emergency and non-urgent inpatient surgery and procedures.

