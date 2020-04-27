Coronavirus in Kentucky: Pikeville Medical Center furloughs employees

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Pikeville Medical Center is among those being affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The hospital is being forced to make changes such as furloughing a little more than 200 employees on Sunday.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s restrictions on elective surgeries were partly due to the hospital’s decision, even though the restrictions will be lifted on Monday.

In a statement released by the hospital’s CEO and Vice President of the board of directors, Donovan Blackburn says “We must protect our most valuable assets, our employees, while performing our fiduciary responsibility to this institution to try to ensure its sustainability for generations to come, while still ensuring we are focused on providing the necessary healthcare for our patients.”

The furloughed employees will qualify for unemployment benefits, but the Pikeville community wonders if that will be enough.

I think it’s very unfortunate and I wish the hospital wouldn’t have to do it, but I understand things have to be done… Something that I would normally maybe go to the hospital for before, I wouldn’t go to right now and that is affecting them. People don’t want to go there unless they think that they have COVID-19. Sabryna Davis, Pikeville resident

Families who have loved ones being treated inside the hospital were worried that this might affect their patients. One of Ray Adkins’s relatives was being treated for conditions not related to COVID-19 before the furloughs took effect. Even with the cut in employees working, Adkins, and other family members, are hopeful that their loved ones will still receive the same care.

She’s still there today, so I have to commend the hospital for that. They didn’t just shove her out and say “Hey, you’ve got to take her home. We can’t deal with her.” Ray Adkins, Floyd County resident

It is not clear yet when the furloughed employees will return to work. For more information on the hospital, click here.