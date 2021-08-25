COVID numbers quadruple in Boyd County, leaving healthcare workers overwhelmed

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Bluegrass State’s COVID-19 numbers are drastically increasing, causing health departments and medical providers to be overwhelmed.

Boyd County has been in the red zone for weeks. Last month, Boyd county had 203 COVID-19 cases. So far this month they have almost quadrupled that number, with more than 750 COVID-19 cases.

“There’s a definite fatigue that sets in for healthcare workers,” said Matt Anderson, public health director for the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department. “We are definitely dealing with a surge in cases. it’s very tough for our staff and for staff all over the medical field to navigate through this current spike.”

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department said they are concerned as they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 numbers in children.

With the recent COVID-19 spike, the state is seeing a record number of patients in hospitals and ICUs. The King’s Daughters Medical Center is one of those being impacted.

“They are struggling with capacity and they are struggling with staffing issues,” said Anderson. “I know both personally and professionally that there are procedures that are being put back on the back burner because of those two things and that really impacts people.”

Last month Boyd county’s vaccination rate was 36.1%, now they are at 39.1%, which the health department says is still not good enough.

The health department and healthcare workers are highly encouraging people to get vaccinated.

