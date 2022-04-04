LEXINGTON, KY (FOX 56) – Kentucky has reached a huge milestone in its pandemic recovery journey.
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, every one of Kentucky’s 120 counties is out of the community level red zone, per the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
114 counties are in the green, low-risk categorization. The remaining six — Harrison, Robertson, Knox Whitley, Laurel, and Clay — are in the yellow, medium-risk category.
The CDC calculated Kentucky’s current weekly positivity rate as 2.29%.