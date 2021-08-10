Face masks required in all Kentucky schools, child care settings

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order that requires face masks in all K-12 schools, child care, and pre-K.
The executive order issues the following:
- All individuals – all teachers, staff, students and visitors – must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when indoors in all public and private preschool, Head Start, elementary, middle and high schools (preschool through grade 12) in Kentucky, including but not limited to inside of vehicles used for transportation such as school buses, regardless of vaccination status; and
- All staff, visitors and children ages 2 and older who are able to wear a face covering must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when indoors in all child care settings in Kentucky, regardless of vaccination status.
- “We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen during COVID right now. This move is supported by medical organizations, local health department leaders, businesses and education leaders. It is also supported by the Kentucky Chamber, representing 3,800 member businesses across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is a united front of saving lives, keeping our kids in school and keeping our economy and workforce going.”
Prior to this executive order, just 48 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts were requiring masks in schools. And many of these districts across Kentucky start on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
