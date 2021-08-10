Face masks required in all Kentucky schools, child care settings

(WOWK) Wednesday looks a lot like the weather on Tuesday only Predictor shows the potential for even more heavy rain for more of the region during the day.

The atmosphere is "weakly forced" meaning there aren't many triggers for storms that the models can forecast so they each generate their own scheme of where storms are possible. Our version of Predictor shows storms early in the day forming mainly over West Virginia followed by a squall line of storms that drops in from the north late in the day. See below.

As for the current severe storm risk outlook, the dark green region is the "marginal risk" area which is the lowest category of risk out of the five possible categories. Once again strong wind is the top risk for the day within those storms.