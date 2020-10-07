Five COVID-19 deaths, second highest number of reported daily cases in KY

FRANKFORT, KY, (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting five additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,398 positive cases, the second highest number of reported daily cases in the state. Beshear says this is due to the Fayette County’s backlog of cases being caught up.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, there have been five new reported COVID-19 deaths. Beshear has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old man from Fayette County, an 80-year-old woman from Greenup County, a 65-year-old man from Harlan County, a 79-year-old man from Henderson County and a 75-year-old woman from Whitley County.

Altogether, 1,218 Kentuckians in total have died from COVID-19.

Beshear says that while the state reports 926 new statewide cases, Fayette County is reporting 1,472 positive COVID-19 cases. Of the new cases, 358 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 38 were children ages 5 and under. The state’s total number of cases is 76,587 coronavirus cases.

