Four COVID-19 deaths, 1,423 new cases reported in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed four COVID-19 deaths and 1,423 new cases today, along with a 6.14% positivity rate and 994 hospitalizations.

Beshear confirms the deaths of a 72-year-old man from Bullitt County, a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 74-year-old man from Jessamine County, and a 64-year-old woman from Madison County.

Kentucky has reported 107,219 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, with 90,062 confirmed cases and 17,157 probable cases.

If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be. I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

The governor says the counties in our area in the red include Lewis, Elliot, Johnson, Martin, Floyd and Pike counties. The counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Johnson and McCracken.

