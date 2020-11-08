Four new COVID-19 deaths, including three from Hardin County

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed four additional COVID-19 deaths, including three deaths from Hardin County.

The governor has confirmed the deaths of two 92-year-old men and a 77-year-old man from Hardin County and a 76-year-old man from Marion County.

Kentucky has lost 1,565 lives since the start of the pandemic.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, there are 1,117 new cases reported. The Bluegrass has a total of 120,838 cases, with 100,791 confirmed cases and 20,047. At this time, there are 1,102 people who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 279 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 148 on ventilators.

Recovery numbers for the state will be updated on Monday, Nov. 9.

Beshear says Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone are the counties with the most positives today.

The positivity rate is 7.24%, beating yesterday’s highest rate recorded positivity in the state since May 5.

