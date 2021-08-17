GOP lawmakers repudiate statewide school mask mandate

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have repudiated a statewide school mask mandate.

Their action came Tuesday as the Democratic governor warns the delta variant is fueling Kentucky’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.

A GOP-led legislative panel found the school mask regulation to be deficient.

The regulation was approved by the state school board.

The panel’s action signaled the “intent of the legislature” but didn’t dismantle the regulation. It means the mandate goes to the governor for review.

Gov. Andy Beshear warned Tuesday that children are at greater risk from the fast-spreading delta variant. Children under age 12 aren’t eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.