Gov. Beshear: Zero people are currently missing from tornado

FILE – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Gov. Beshear declared Kentucky’s chronic nursing shortage an emergency Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in taking executive actions aimed at boosting enrollment in nurse-training programs. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

UPDATE (1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021): Gov. Andy Beshear said that the number of people who were reported missing because of the tornado is now zero.

During his COVID-19/tornado relief briefing, Beshear said that the Department of Public Health and Emergency Management are reporting 75 deaths and numbers Beshear is going off of is 78.

The Team Kentucky fund is also said to be more than $19 million. Funeral expenses given to Kentuckians’ families is now $10,000, according to Beshear. He says there is no need to apply and they will get your information and reach out to you if you had a family member die.

Beshear says that they are using the Team Kentucky fund to also help uninsured homeowners who lost everything in the tornado.

Dr. Steven Stack gave an update on the omicron variant and urged individuals to get the vaccine for not only COVID-19 but for influenza.

He says the omicron variant can affect upwards of 20 people.

Beshear said that 75% of Kentuckians that are 18 or older have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m.