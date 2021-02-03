Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Earlier today, an attorney for Kentucky’s governor says a new state law threatens to undo many of the orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governor’s general counsel, Amy Cubbage, says one of the new laws would immediately undo the mask mandate, which he extended again on Monday, Feb. 1.

Today, the General Assembly attempted to surrender to COVID-19 and accept the casualties. As your Governor, I cannot let this happen. I have filed this action to continue to fight for the protection of all Kentuckians. Read more: https://t.co/u5G3cP34B1 pic.twitter.com/bIHgnn0i9G — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear said the federal COVID-19 team would increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5%, increasing the state’s supply by 22% for the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.

The Governor also noted Tuesday was the fifth day in a row that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed under 9%.

Our efforts to combat #COVID19 haven't been about politics. They've been about protecting the lives of Kentuckians. It's made a difference. pic.twitter.com/CStbhsdRvT — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 3, 2021

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,443

New deaths today: 32

Positivity rate: 8.83%

Total deaths: 3,812

Currently hospitalized: 1,335

Currently in ICU: 373

Currently on ventilator: 172