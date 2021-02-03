Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Earlier today, an attorney for Kentucky’s governor says a new state law threatens to undo many of the orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governor’s general counsel, Amy Cubbage, says one of the new laws would immediately undo the mask mandate, which he extended again on Monday, Feb. 1.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear said the federal COVID-19 team would increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5%, increasing the state’s supply by 22% for the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.
The Governor also noted Tuesday was the fifth day in a row that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed under 9%.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 2,443
- New deaths today: 32
- Positivity rate: 8.83%
- Total deaths: 3,812
- Currently hospitalized: 1,335
- Currently in ICU: 373
- Currently on ventilator: 172
