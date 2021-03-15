Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update after one-millionth vaccine administered in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update 4:14 p.m. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began a little over a year ago.

The governor confirmed 23 new deaths today, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 5,005.

Beshear also announced the following updated to child care:

Licensed programs may now follow pre-pandemic group sizes.

Classrooms must still stay in groups and not mix groups of children throughout the day.

All other health and safety precautions established in the emergency regulations are still in place.

Kentucky complies with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

All child care providers are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Visitor restrictions remain in place, but the emergency regulation is altered to allow a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential candidate and a professor to participate in the final observation for CDA credential.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 15.

This press briefing comes after health officials have administered the state’s one-millionth vaccine. Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack recognized the milestone during a ceremony at the state Capitol earlier today.

1 Million Vaccinations in Kentucky (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

“This is truly both a miracle of modern medicine and tribute to so many Kentuckians whose tireless work made this possible,” said Gov. Beshear. “This milestone brings us hope after losing nearly 5,000 of our beloved family members, friends and neighbors to COVID-19. Think about how far we have come in our ability to fight this virus, and how fast.”

The first COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in Kentucky were administered to health care workers on Dec. 14. Three months later, health care heroes have vaccinated 1 million Kentuckians.

Just days before the first Kentuckians were vaccinated, the state was reporting more than 3,500 new daily COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate close to 9%.

As the millionth Kentuckian is vaccinated today, the state’s positivity rate is below 4%

On Sunday, March 14, Gov. Beshear reported just 445 new cases, marking Kentucky’s ninth straight week of declining cases.