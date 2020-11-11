Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update to Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

During his briefing yesterday, Beshear confirmed the state has 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,076 new cases in the Bluegrass State.

The state has recorded 1,590 total deaths and 124,646 total positive cases since the spring. The positivity rate continues to climb, now reach 7.68%. At least, 23,165 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, the governor also Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Hardin, Madison and Laurel counties are the counties with the most positive cases.